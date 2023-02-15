China's Shaanxi posts record-high foreign trade in 2022
XI'AN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- In 2022, the foreign trade of northwest China's Shaanxi Province increased 2 percent year on year to reach a record-high 483.53 billion yuan (about 70.92 billion U.S. dollars), according to local customs authorities.
Its exports totaled 301.13 billion yuan, up 17.8 percent, while imports stood at 182.4 billion yuan, down 16.4 percent, according to customs of the provincial capital Xi'an.
Shaanxi's trade with countries along the Belt and Road rose 41 percent to 112.89 billion yuan, making up 23.3 percent of the province's total foreign trade. Its trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grew 1.2 percent to 190.28 billion yuan, or 39.4 percent of the total.
In 2022, Shaanxi's exports of mechanical and electrical products grew 13.2 percent to 261.37 billion yuan, accounting for 86.8 percent of the total exports.
