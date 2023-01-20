Shanghai sees foreign trade hit record high in 2022
SHANGHAI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's imports and exports reached a record high of 4.19 trillion yuan (about 619.14 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 3.2 percent from the previous year, local customs said on Thursday.
Last year, Shanghai's import and export volume accounted for 10 percent of China's total foreign trade, according to Shanghai Customs.
The metropolis' imports and exports with ASEAN gained 5.2 percent from the previous year to over 566 billion yuan in 2022.
In the face of COVID-19 challenges, the number of foreign trade enterprises in Shanghai remained stable, reaching 55,800, an increase of 0.8 percent over the previous year.
Exports of new energy vehicles and lithium batteries were strong in 2022, increasing by 130.1 percent and 360.8 percent to almost 84 billion yuan and 25.41 billion yuan, respectively.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Anhui posts record high foreign trade
- Interview: China's rising foreign trade in 2022 reflects economic strength despite challenges -- Egyptian economist
- Shanghai to see breakthroughs in robotics by 2025
- Masterpieces from London's National Gallery on show in Shanghai
- Shanghai passes COVID-19 peak
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.