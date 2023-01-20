Shanghai sees foreign trade hit record high in 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's imports and exports reached a record high of 4.19 trillion yuan (about 619.14 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 3.2 percent from the previous year, local customs said on Thursday.

Last year, Shanghai's import and export volume accounted for 10 percent of China's total foreign trade, according to Shanghai Customs.

The metropolis' imports and exports with ASEAN gained 5.2 percent from the previous year to over 566 billion yuan in 2022.

In the face of COVID-19 challenges, the number of foreign trade enterprises in Shanghai remained stable, reaching 55,800, an increase of 0.8 percent over the previous year.

Exports of new energy vehicles and lithium batteries were strong in 2022, increasing by 130.1 percent and 360.8 percent to almost 84 billion yuan and 25.41 billion yuan, respectively.

