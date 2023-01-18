China's Anhui posts record high foreign trade

Xinhua) 16:59, January 18, 2023

HEFEI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province saw its foreign trade hit a record high of 753.06 billion yuan (about 111 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, data from Hefei Customs showed Wednesday.

Of the total, Anhui's export volume hit 476.37 billion yuan, while imports totaled 276.69 billion yuan, the customs said.

In 2022, Anhui's foreign trade with the European Union and the United States, the province's top two trading partners, reached 102.53 billion yuan and 101.53 billion yuan, up 13 percent and 12.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Trade between Anhui and countries along the Belt and Road soared to 209.47 billion yuan, up 17 percent year on year. Trade between the province and members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hit 198.92 billion yuan, up 10 percent from 2021.

During this period, the province exported mechanical and electrical products worth 299.49 billion yuan, up 18.5 percent year on year, while exports of hi-tech and labor-intensive products increased 10 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

