Final quake death toll in Syrian gov't area stands at 1,414
(Xinhua) 11:07, February 15, 2023
DAMASCUS, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The final death toll from the earthquake that hit Syria a week ago stands at 1,414, while the number of injured people reached 2,357, the Syrian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.
The ministry's count of quake casualties only includes the quake-hit areas under government control.
A day earlier, a UN relief agency said 4,300 deaths and 7,600 injuries caused by the quake had been reported in the rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria.
Meanwhile, the latest statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed that the quake killed about 7,000 people in both the government- and rebel-held areas in Syria.
