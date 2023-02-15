BRICS summit to discuss restructuring global political, economic architecture: S. African official

Xinhua) 11:01, February 15, 2023

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A senior South African official said Tuesday that the BRICS summit to be hosted by the country this year will discuss how to restructure the global political, economic and financial architecture.

The 2023 South Africa's chairship of BRICS will have a theme: BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes made the remarks in the country's parliament in Cape Town, a port city on South Africa's southwest coast.

"One of the issues which will be discussed in BRICS is how to restructure the global political, economic and financial architecture so that it becomes more balanced, representative, inclusive and equitable," Botes said.

As the only African country in the BRICS and G20, South Africa continues to place the African continent and the Global South on the agenda in these fora, Botes said.

The BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa becomes the BRICS chair in 2023, taking over from China.

