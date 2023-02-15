SW China's Xishuangbanna sees tourist visits up 554.51 pct y-o-y during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:49, February 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists are pictured at Mengjinglai scenic spot, in Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a view of Mengjinglai scenic spot, in Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists are pictured at a night fair in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a view of a night fair in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist poses for photos at a night fair in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A villager sells locally grown fruits at Mengjinglai scenic spot, in Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Xishuangbanna received over 2.7175 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 554.51 percent year on year, according to local culture and tourism department. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

