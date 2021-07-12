Welcome to Xishuangbanna Yunnan: Leaves of Victoria Water Lily large enough for a person to sit on

People's Daily Online) 16:27, July 12, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

The best time for viewing the Victoria Water Lily has arrived at Xishuangbanna Botanical Garden. This plant is famous for its giant size and ability to hold a person, prompting many tourists to take pictures of themselves sitting on it.

The Victoria is a kind of water lily that originated in South America. Its flat floating leaf can grow to more than 2 meters in diameter and carry up to 70 kilograms. Its ability to do this comes from the hollow structure of its leaf vein and sharp prickles on the leaf undersides and stems. The curling leaf edge brings the leaf up like a basin.

The flower of the Victoria Water Lily can also change its color, which is also impressive. On the first day when it blossoms, it appears to be pure white. The next day it changes to pink, and on the third day it turns to purplish red.

