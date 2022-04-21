Home>>
Glowing fireflies in Xishuangbanna
By Yang Wenming, Cheng Hao, Xiao Jiaojiao (People's Daily App) 15:55, April 21, 2022
Twinkle, twinkle little stars! Enter this dreamland where thousands of fireflies give off flashes of light in the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Yunnan Province.
(Produced by Fei Fan and Lou Qingqing)
