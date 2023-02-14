Kyrgyzstan sends more rescuers, aid to Türkiye

Xinhua) 14:45, February 14, 2023

BISHKEK, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan flew another 80 rescuers to Türkiye to aid earthquake victims, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Monday.

Humanitarian aid comprised of 78 yurts was on the same flight to Gaziantep with three doctors and workers who will install the yurts, the ministry added.

"Rescuers, doctors and humanitarian aid are being sent to the earthquake's epicenter - the city of Kahramanmaras. The third rescue team will depart to the affected country on an additional plane in the coming days," the ministry said.

On Feb. 7, Kyrgyzstan sent 67 rescuers and two dog handlers to Türkiye.

