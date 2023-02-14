105 Ukrainian soldiers undergo Leopard 2 tank training in Poland
KIEV, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 105 Ukrainian soldiers undergo training in Poland to learn how to use the Leopard 2 tanks, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing Polish military official.
Twenty-one tank crews together with technical personnel and tank maintenance teams began their training in Poland a week ago, said Krzysztof Sieradzki, head of the 10th Armored Brigade's training group.
The Ukrainian forces train between 10 hours and 12 hours a day using the Polish Leopard 2 tanks and the same model supplied by Canada, Sieradzki said.
According to him, the training will last for about a month.
Sieradzki did not rule out that a new group of Ukrainian military personnel would later arrive in Poland for training.
Last month, the German government decided to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and green-lighted requests by other countries to do so.
Poland is set to send a batch of 14 tanks to Ukraine.
Photos
Related Stories
- EU leaders fail to agree on Ukraine, migration policy at extraordinary summit
- EU assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels
- NATO must not be part of Russia-Ukraine conflict: German Chancellor
- Ukrainian president visits Britain for defense cooperation
- Ukrainian president pays surprise visit to France
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.