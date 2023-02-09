Ukrainian president pays surprise visit to France

Xinhua) 09:08, February 09, 2023

PARIS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- After his visit to the United Kingdom, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stopped off in Paris Wednesday evening and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A tri-party dinner was held at the French presidential office to "continue the close coordination which makes it possible to respond quickly and effectively to the needs expressed by Kyiv," according to the Elysee.

During the press conference held at the Elysee Wednesday night, Macron reaffirmed "unwavering" support of France and Europe to Ukraine. "What is being played out in Ukraine affects the future of Europe," he said.

Zelensky asked again for weapons, adding that Ukraine needed heavy armament and planes "as soon as possible."

Macron and Scholz both said that France, Germany and the European Union intended to continue their "efforts" to deliver weapons. Scholz stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary."

On Thursday, Zelensky, Macron and Scholz will meet again in Brussels during the special European Council meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)