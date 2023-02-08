Ukraine extends martial law till May 20

KIEV, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday extended the current martial law in the country till May 20, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

The bill to extend the martial law, which is due to expire on Feb. 19, was endorsed by 348 lawmakers in the 450-seat assembly.

The lawmakers also approved a separate draft on extending the general mobilization of the population till May 20.

The extension of martial law and general mobilization was proposed to the parliament by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law in the wake of the conflict with Russia on Feb. 24, 2022, and extended it five times since then.

