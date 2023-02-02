Ukrainian defense minister meets French president on Kiev's defense needs

Xinhua) 11:23, February 02, 2023

KIEV, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that he met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine's defense needs.

Describing the conversation as "frank and productive," Reznikov tweeted that the urgent operational needs of the Ukrainian army were on the agenda.

Reznikov, who arrived in France on Tuesday for a two-day visit, thanked Macron and the French people for their support for Ukraine.

In a separate tweet, the minister said he signed a memorandum with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and the Thales Group on the supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defenders. The radars, Reznikov said, will help the Ukrainian military to spot enemy drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)