Ukrainian president visits Britain for defense cooperation

Xinhua) 11:23, February 09, 2023

LONDON/KIEV, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday to discuss defense cooperation. This was his second visit outside his country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky addressed both houses of the UK Parliament after meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. He then met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

In his speech in Parliament, Zelensky thanked the UK for its support and appealed for fighter jets.

The UK government said in a statement on Wednesday that it had already trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops to "battle readiness" over the past six months and would "upskill" a further 20,000 this year, without mentioning the provision of jets.

A spokesperson said Sunak had tasked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace with investigating what jets Britain might be able to give Ukraine, noting that this will be a "long-term solution" rather than "a short-term capability."

According to Ukraine's presidential press service, Zelensky and Sunak exchanged views on the peace plan proposed by Kiev, as well as on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and post-conflict reconstruction.

Zelensky was also scheduled to visit Ukrainian troops undergoing military training in South England.

Late on Wednesday, he will travel to France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French Presidency said.

Zelensky visited the United States and met President Joe Biden in December 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)