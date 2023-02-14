Overturning of gun regulations worries U.S. domestic violence survivor advocates: CNN

A gun-free zone signage is seen near Times Square in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Advocates for domestic violence survivors are worried that a controversial federal court ruling striking down a gun control measure will discourage victims from coming forward, reported CNN on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that those under domestic violence restraining orders have a Second Amendment right to bear arms, saying a federal law barring those alleged abusers from possessing guns is unconstitutional.

The risk of homicide in a domestic violence situation increases by 500 percent if a gun is present, according to research cited by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"Though some of the states covered by the appeals court have similar state law restrictions, the new ruling undermines a crucial tool that survivors have in protecting themselves from their abusers," said the report.

If the 5th Circuit's logic was adopted nationwide by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences would be devastating, advocates were quoted as saying.

