U.S. elected leaders blind to scourge of gun deaths: media

Xinhua) 08:28, February 14, 2023

Students wearing bulletproof vests hold a rally near the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 6, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

The failure of thousands of elected officials to prohibit access to assault-style firearms used as weapons of mass destruction against American citizens is an indefensible betrayal of their oath of office.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- On the most perilous issue of the current time, the one that threatens the United States' ability to function as a normal society, namely gun violence, the U.S. government's surrender has been unconditional, reported U.S. local news portal cleveland.com on Sunday.

"Daily gun deaths have turned the United States into a killing field, a country far more dangerous than many of the planet's more civilized places," said the report.

However, "elected officials who live in mortal fear of the gun lobby and its followers have made a conscious decision to tolerate the slaughter of children and the mass shootings that have become an almost everyday presence in our daily lives," it noted.

Members of the political class may react in fury to that accusation, but the facts are not their friends. The Second Amendment permits a right to bear arms, but includes no prohibition against common-sense gun laws, said the report.

"The failure of thousands of elected officials -- mostly members of Congress, state legislators and governors -- to prohibit access to assault-style firearms used as weapons of mass destruction against American citizens is an indefensible betrayal of their oath of office," it added.

