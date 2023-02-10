U.S. gun violence leaves shadow in survivors' hearts: report

Xinhua) 13:55, February 10, 2023

Police officers work on the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, the United States, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua)

The impact of gun violence extends far beyond just those who are injured or killed.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States is a nation of gun violence survivors, with more people dying from gun violence in the country by early February this year than during an entire calendar year in other high-income countries, according to an Annenberg Media report this week.

In 2022, for the third straight year, the United States recorded over 600 mass shootings in each of which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"The number continues to rise, as the recent tragedy in Monterey Park stands as one of the deadliest mass shootings in California's history," said the report.

"The impact of gun violence extends far beyond just those who are injured or killed. Take a glimpse of the lives of the families, communities, and individuals who bear the lasting scars of gun violence," it noted.

"There were bodies and blood everywhere around me. It was bloody, too graphic to look at," Niu Yi, a survivor of the deadly shooting in late January that claimed the lives of 11 in a Monterey Park ballroom, California, was quoted as saying. "I have a shadow in my heart."

