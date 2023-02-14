China's renewable energy industry continues to lead globally: official

Staff members work at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's renewable energy industry continued to lead globally in 2022, National Energy Administration official Wang Dapeng said on Monday.

China-made photovoltaic modules, wind turbines, gear boxes and other key components accounted for 70 percent of the global market share last year, Wang said at a press conference.

"The center of gravity of the global new energy industry is shifting further to China," he said.

China's renewable energy development has made positive contributions to global emissions reduction.

In 2022, China's renewable energy generation was equivalent to a reduction of 2.26 billion tonnes of domestic carbon dioxide emissions. China's exports of wind power and photovoltaic products helped other countries reduce emissions by approximately 573 million tonnes.

The two figures added up to 2.83 billion tonnes of emissions, or about 41 percent of the world's total carbon emissions reduction converted from renewable energy, data from the administration shows.

"China has become an active participant and important contributor in the global fight against climate change," Wang said.

