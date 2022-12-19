China's renewable energy capacity expands in Jan-Nov

December 19, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of renewable energy has continued to expand in the January-November period amid the country's pursuit of green development.

By the end of November, China's total installed power generation capacity reached about 2.51 billion kilowatts, rising 8.1 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power grew 15.1 percent from a year ago to 350 million kilowatts, while that of solar power came in at 370 million kilowatts, a yearly increase of 29.4 percent.

The country has enhanced its renewable energy investment this year, with the construction of large-scale wind power facilities and photovoltaic bases accelerated, especially in desert areas.

In the first 11 months, the total investment of China's major power generation companies in solar power skyrocketed 290.1 percent year on year to 200 billion yuan (about 28.66 billion U.S. dollars).

