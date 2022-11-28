China's renewable energy capacity continues to expand

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a wind farm in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of renewable energy has sustained growth momentum since the beginning of this year amid the country's pursuit of green development.

By the end of October, China's total installed power generation capacity reached about 2.5 billion kilowatts, rising 8.3 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power grew 16.6 percent from a year ago to 350 million kilowatts, while that of solar power came in at 360 million kilowatts, a yearly increase of 29.2 percent.

The country has enhanced its renewable energy investment this year, with the construction of large-scale wind power facilities and photovoltaic bases accelerated, especially in desert areas.

In the first 10 months, the total investment of China's major power generation companies in solar power skyrocketed 326.7 percent year on year to 157.4 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars).

