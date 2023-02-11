Home>>
Beijing bourse to launch margin trading, securities lending
(Xinhua) 15:16, February 11, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) will officially launch margin trading and securities lending transactions next week, according to the bourse.
Eligible securities firms, entrusted by investors, can submit declarations for margin trading and securities lending transactions to the BSE from Monday.
The launch of margin trading and securities lending businesses is an important step to improve the BSE's market trading system as well as the pricing function of the secondary market, said the bourse.
As of Feb. 10, a total of 169 companies were listed on the Beijing bourse, with a combined market value of over 240 billion yuan (about 35.35 billion U.S. dollars).
