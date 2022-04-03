China securities watchdog revises confidentiality rules on overseas listings

Xinhua) 10:47, April 03, 2022

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's securities watchdog on Saturday released new rules on overseas listings of domestic companies to better protect confidential information and improve cross-border regulatory cooperation.

The document, revised from a 2009 version and now seeking public opinions, offers clearer guidance for businesses, including issuers and brokers, to carry out work related to confidentiality and archives management, according to a statement of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

A CSRC spokesperson said the new rules will facilitate efficient listings, guide businesses to manage confidential and sensitive information and safeguard national information security, and improve regulatory cooperation between domestic and overseas authorities.

The interests of global investors will be guaranteed, the spokesperson added.

