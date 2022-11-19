Beijing bourse securities to be included in China's major indices

Xinhua) 10:58, November 19, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Securities listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) will be incorporated into the indices of China's two major financial index providers, according to announcements from the two providers on Friday.

China Securities Index Co., Ltd. said that after its assessment and soliciting of market opinions, it has decided to include BSE securities in its CSI cross-market indices in stages.

The inclusion will increase the representative nature of related indices, expand the scope of investment in index products, channel more medium and long-term capital into quality BSE securities, and serve the real economy better through the country's multi-level capital market, the company said.

From June 2023, securities listed on the BSE for at least a year will be eligible to be sampled for CNI cross-market indices, which are provided by Shenzhen Securities Information Company Limited.

Shenzhen Securities Information Company Limited is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, while China Securities Index Co., Ltd. is jointly funded by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, according to the company websites.

