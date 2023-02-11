European companies "welcome" to increase investment in China

Xinhua) 12:31, February 11, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- European companies are welcome to continue increasing investment in China and play a positive role in deepening bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce has said.

The ministry held a symposium with European enterprises on Thursday, attended by representatives from nine European enterprises.

Chen Chunjiang, assistant minister of commerce, said at the meeting that the ministry would further ease market access for foreign investment and steadily expand institutional opening-up.

The ministry will help foreign companies in China address their difficulties, foster a world-class business environment, and promote the implementation of landmark foreign-funded projects, said Chen.

The European enterprises appreciated the efforts made by the Chinese government in recent years in enhancing the level of opening-up, improving the business environment, and supporting the development of enterprises in China.

The companies said they have always been optimistic about the Chinese market and will further increase investment and help promote the sound and stable development of China-Europe economic and trade cooperation.

