China's non-financial ODI up 7.4 pct in first 11 months

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 687.86 billion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, up 7.4 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 3.6 percent to 102.66 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In the first 11 months, outbound leasing and business services investment rose 14.3 percent compared with the same period of last year to reach 34.37 billion U.S. dollars.

Investment in multiple fields, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and construction, registered growth.

During the same period, non-financial direct investment in countries along the Belt and Road increased 6.5 percent year on year to 19.16 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 18.7 percent of the total ODI during the period.

