China's outbound direct investment up 5.2 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 16:06, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound direct investment (ODI) grew steadily last year, rising by 5.2 percent year on year to 985.37 billion yuan, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the period's ODI rose 0.9 percent from a year ago to 146.5 billion dollars, according to the ministry.

