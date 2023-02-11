Home>>
White House communications director to step down
(Xinhua) 11:15, February 11, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The White House announced on Friday that its communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role at the end of the month.
Bedingfield, who has served in the position since U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to Barack Obama.
A longtime aide to Biden, Bedingfield previously announced her plan to depart last summer, only to push back her exit and remain in the job.
Ron Klain left his role as the White House chief of staff earlier this week. Brian Deese, Biden's top economic adviser, is also leaving the administration.
