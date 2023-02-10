U.S. gov't denies reports of confiscated drone in Namibian territorial waters

WINDHOEK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government through its embassy in Namibia has distanced itself from reports of a confiscated sail drone found in Namibian territorial waters near the coastal town of Luderitz in southwestern Namibia.

The Namibian military had confirmed that the sail drone, a sailboat-like uncrewed craft designed to gather data was found "in the most remote regions of the ocean and the harshest conditions," local media Erongo 24/7 reported earlier this week.

"We are preparing a comprehensive media briefing in this regard," Namibia Defence Force spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu was quoted as saying, without sharing details.

According to state-owned daily The New Era, the sail drone was confiscated from two South African nationals, who were sent by its operator in the United States to recover it from the sea.

It has reportedly been transported under heavy military guard to Windhoek for further analysis.

Tiffany Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Namibia denied reports that his government was involved with or has interfered with the confiscated drone.

According to Miller, although the drone was made and operated by Saildrone, a private U.S. company, the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden contracted the drone for marine research purposes.

