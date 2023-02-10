"Tripledemic" infected nearly 40 pct of U.S. households: survey

Xinhua) 13:26, February 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- This winter's "tripledemic" of respiratory viruses impacted nearly 40 percent of U.S. households, with someone there getting sick with the flu, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to a new survey from Kaiser Family Foundation.

"The flu and RSV hit much harder and earlier this year than in years past, as viruses kept at bay during the height of the pandemic began infecting people again following the resumption of every-day activities," said a report of The Hill, citing the survey released on Tuesday.

The overlap between influenza, RSV and a cold-weather surge in coronavirus infections led to concerns of a so-called "tripledemic."

According to the survey, nearly half of respondents said the news of those three viruses spreading made them more likely to wear masks or take other precautions to avoid getting sick, such as wearing a mask in public or avoiding large gatherings.

The flu affected 27 percent of households over the past month or so, with 15 percent saying someone in their homes got sick with COVID-19. RSV infected someone in about 10 percent of homes, the survey found.

