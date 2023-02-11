Renowned journalist says U.S. navy behind Nord Stream explosions

Xinhua) 10:57, February 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Navy was involved in the Nord Stream explosions, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Wednesday on the U.S. portal Substack.

According to Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, last June, the U.S. Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines three months later.

"(President Joe) Biden's decision to sabotage the pipelines came after more than nine months of highly secret back and forth debate inside Washington's national security community about how to best achieve that goal. For much of that time, the issue was not whether to do the mission, but how to get it done with no overt clue as to who was responsible," the report noted.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)