U.S. lawmaker assaulted in elevator of apartment building in Washington, D.C.
(Xinhua) 14:19, February 10, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, according to her office.
Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, "defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," her chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.
"The assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe continued. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."
U.S. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, a New York Democrat, tweeted that she's praying for Craig's recovery.
"This is terrible to hear," Clarke wrote. "Violence is becoming all too common in our country, and it breaks my heart."
