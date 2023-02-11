Senior CPC official meets with visiting KMT vice chairperson

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday met with Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Beijing.

Wang vowed full efforts to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the CPC's overall policy framework for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era.

Wang pledged to put into action the important instructions from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and facilitating exchanges and cooperation.

Noting that the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have a strong desire for normal exchanges, Wang said priority should be given to resume normal cross-Strait exchanges at an early date.

"We welcome and support more Taiwan compatriots to participate in the cause of Chinese modernization and national rejuvenation, to share the fruits of development on the mainland and the glory of national rejuvenation," Wang said.

He stressed that the two parties should further consolidate their common political foundations -- upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," deepen political mutual trust, maintain positive interactions, firmly oppose separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" and external interference in Taiwan affairs, and jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Strait.

Hsia expressed his hope that, on the basis of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the two parties would enhance mutual trust and communication, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, work together for the well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and safeguard peace and stability across the Strait.

