US' long-arm jurisdiction harms intl order
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:56, February 10, 2023
The US has a longstanding practice of exerting long-arm jurisdiction over other countries, according to a report published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
By examining cases of US abuses, the report, titled "The US Willful Practice of Long-arm Jurisdiction and its Perils," lays bare the severe harm the country has done to the international political and economic order and the international rule of law.
