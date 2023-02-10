US' long-arm jurisdiction harms intl order

09:56, February 10, 2023

The US has a longstanding practice of exerting long-arm jurisdiction over other countries, according to a report published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

By examining cases of US abuses, the report, titled "The US Willful Practice of Long-arm Jurisdiction and its Perils," lays bare the severe harm the country has done to the international political and economic order and the international rule of law.

