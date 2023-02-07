Highlights of 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships

Xinhua) 11:29, February 07, 2023

Gabriela Mazetto of Brazil competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Gabriela Mazetto of Brazil competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Nakayama Funa of Japan competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Nakayama Funa of Japan competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Pamela Rosa of Brazil competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Akama Rizu of Japan competes during the women's street finals at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)