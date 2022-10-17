Home>>
Highlights of STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding
(Xinhua) 16:51, October 17, 2022
Zeng Wenhui of China competes during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
Zeng Wenhui (L) of China reacts with Chloe Covell of Australia during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
Zeng Wenhui of China competes during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
Photos
