Highlights of STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding

Xinhua) 16:51, October 17, 2022

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Zeng Wenhui (L) of China reacts with Chloe Covell of Australia during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during STU Open Rio 2022 women's street final of skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

