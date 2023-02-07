Iran says "diplomatic dynamism" exists in talks to revive nuclear deal

Xinhua) 09:58, February 07, 2023

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that "diplomatic dynamism" exists through different channels in the talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and remove anti-Iran sanctions.

Exchange of messages between different sides to the deal is continuing at different levels, Iran's official news agency IRNA quoted Nasser Kanaani as saying during a weekly press conference.

Iran has always welcomed with goodwill efforts and measures aimed at resolving the issue and achieving a nuclear agreement, he noted.

According to Kanaani, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) still carry out regular cooperation, in addition to constant and direct negotiations between Iranian envoys and the IAEA in Vienna and talks between experts from both sides.

Negotiations will continue between the two sides within technical frameworks, Kanaani said.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA's revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)