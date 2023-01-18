Iran FM says nuclear agreement within reach if U.S. acts realistically

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Trkiye, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian foreign minister said on Tuesday that an agreement on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal is within reach if the United States stops setting new conditions and acts realistically, official news agency IRNA reported.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu following their meeting in Trkiye's capital Ankara.

The Iranian minister said he discussed the removal of the U.S. sanctions against Iran in the meeting with Cavusoglu and held "important and diverse" discussions with Turkish officials.

Amir-Abdollahian also had a 90-minute meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over bilateral, regional and global issues, according to the minister.

The speedy implementation of the comprehensive plan for Iran-Trkiye strategic cooperation, which was signed during Erdogan's trip to Tehran in July 2022, was underlined during the meetings, he noted.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will soon visit Trkiye, the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

