DPRK calls for exponential increase in nuclear arsenal

January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) calls for an exponential increase in its nuclear arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula "highlights the importance and necessity of a mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," the KCNA reported, citing a report made by the country's top leader Kim Jong Un at the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The report stressed the importance of bolstering the DPRK's nuclear force, and made clear that the nuclear force "considers it as the first mission to deter war and safeguard peace and stability."

A task was also raised to develop another intercontinental ballistic missile system "whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike," said the KCNA.

In the meantime, the National Aerospace Development Administration will expedite its efforts to launch the country's first military satellite at the earliest date possible "by pushing ahead with the full preparation for a reconnaissance satellite and its vehicle in progress at the final stage," said the report.

The meeting was held from Monday to Saturday.

