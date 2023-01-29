Iran says drone attack on military plant in Isfahan repelled

Xinhua) 15:48, January 29, 2023

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Iran successfully repelled a drone attack on one of its military plants in the central province of Isfahan, the country's Defense Ministry said early Sunday.

The foiled attack was carried out at about 23:30 local time (2000 GMT), the ministry said in a statement after local media reported that a loud blast had been heard at a military plant in the city.

The statement said one of the drones was hit and brought down by the plant's air defense system and the other two were caught in its defense traps and exploded.

The ministry noted that minor damage was caused to the plant's roof, but the attack inflicted no casualty and the equipment was unharmed.

Mohammadreza Jan-Nesari, Isfahan's deputy governor for political and security affairs, said security authorities have launched investigations to identify those behind the attack.

