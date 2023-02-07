Rescue underway after earthquake hits Syria

Xinhua) 08:19, February 07, 2023

Rescuers work around a damaged building after a powerful earthquake in the al-Arbaeen neighborhood in Hama province, Syria, on Feb. 6, 2023. According to the Syrian health ministry and the Britain-based pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib on Monday, killing at least 870 and injuring 1,326. (Str/Xinhua)

