Syria earthquake toll rises to 237, injures 639: health ministry

Xinhua) 15:17, February 06, 2023

DAMASCUS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Syria's deadly earthquake has so far killed 237 people and injured 639 others in four provinces, the health ministry said in a statement Monday.

The deaths were reported in the most affected province of Aleppo in northern Syria, the northwestern coastal province of Latakia, Tartus and central Hama province, said the statement.

Rescue operations are underway amid massive damage.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense put all its units on high alert to help the people directly affected by the earthquake and rescue those still stuck under the rubble.

The Syrian Ministry of Transport announced earlier the suspension of train traffic on all railways as a precautionary measure, pending inspection of the bridges and tracks of the railway network.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held an emergency meeting with his cabinet to discuss the repercussions of the earthquake.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.4 knocked down multiple buildings in southern Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people as buildings collapsed across the region. The powerful earthquake was also felt across Lebanon.

