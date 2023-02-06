China's agricultural product prices up in January

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up in January, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

The China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 133.04 for the month, up 2.66 points year on year, said the ministry.

In the period, the sub-index of vegetables increased by 2.15 points year on year, while that of grain and edible oil products rose 5.73 points year on year.

The average wholesale price of pork, however, decreased by 18.82 percent month on month to 23.72 yuan (about 3.5 U.S. dollars) in January, as Chinese authorities have taken measures to ensure market supply and stabilize the price of the staple meat.

The index is compiled from data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets. It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruit, livestock products, aquatic products, cereals and edible oil.

