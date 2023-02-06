Laos actively preparing for return of Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 11:02, February 06, 2023

VIENTIANE, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Lao government and private sectors are actively preparing for the arrival of Chinese tour groups.

"We are working in partnership with travel agencies, hotels and other tourism-related businesses to improve facilities and services in readiness for the return of Chinese tour groups," local Lao daily Vientiane Times quoted Darany Phommavongsa, director general of the Tourism Management Department of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, as saying.

"We held a meeting with private companies to discuss ways to improve facilities and design activities to entice more Chinese visitors to Laos. Those activities will soon be finalized," the official told the daily on Friday.

Tourism experts predict that millions of Chinese tourists will visit ASEAN countries and many of them will travel on the China-Laos Railway, which runs from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, to Vientiane.

During the Visit Laos-China Year in 2019, more than a million Chinese nationals visited Laos, Darany noted, adding that "our ministry is in the process of reviewing and re-certifying hotels in Vientiane, awarding them different stars."

"This regrading of hotels is part of the government's efforts to improve the standard of hotel services in Laos. We are also working with the private sector to improve tourist attractions and services delivered by the hospitality sector."

Laos has been ranked by international media organizations including CNN, National Geographic and the Telegraph as one of the world's top travel destinations for 2023.

