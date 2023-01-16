China helps upgrade hospital in northern Laos

Xinhua) January 16, 2023

VIENTIANE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Saturday for the upgrading and renovation project of Luang Prabang hospital aided by China in the north of Laos.

Lao Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith thanked China for its assistance, saying medical facilities are an important part of Laos' infrastructure and the project demonstrated China's strong support to help improve Lao people's livelihood and the profound friendship of the Chinese to the Lao people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Consul General in Luang Prabang Li Zhigong said China has always supported the development of medical and health care in Laos, actively responded to Laos' needs for assistance, and carried out in-depth cooperation in the medical field and achieved positive results.

It is believed that the project will further improve the hospital's modernization level and medical treatment capabilities, Li said.

Governor of Luang Prabang province Khamkhan Chanthavisouk, and Vice President of the Laos-China Cooperation Committee Xaysana Sitthiphone also attended the ceremony.

