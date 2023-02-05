We Are China

Scenery of cherry blossoms in Xiamen

Xinhua) 10:07, February 05, 2023

Tourists view cherry blossoms in a tea garden in Xiang'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows tourists viewing cherry blossoms in a tea garden in Xiang'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

Tourists view cherry blossoms in a tea garden in Xiang'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows a white-eye bird perching on a cherry tree in a tea garden in Xiang'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)