In pics: Cherry blossoms in full bloom as spring arrives in Guizhou

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms at the Jiudongtian Scenic Spot in Bijie city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Cherry blossoms are recently in full bloom at the Jiudongtian Scenic Spot in Bijie. On March 3, a large number of tourists gathered at the scenic spot to appreciate the cherry blossoms. In recent years, by vigorously developing cherry planting and related industries, local residents have benefited from the integrated development of agriculture and tourism. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)