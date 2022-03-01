Cherry blossoms in Fujian attract throngs of early springtime visitors

People's Daily Online) 10:42, March 01, 2022

A tourist in a Han-style costume walks around the cherry garden in Beishan village, Songshan town, Luoyuan county, Fuzhou city in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Liu Qiyi)

Blooming cherry trees in a garden in Beishan village, Luoyuan county, Fuzhou city in southeast China's Fujian Province are attracting large crowds of visitors these days.

Covering an area of over 600 mu (40 hectares) of land, the garden was built on a once barren land by a local villager named Yu Sunji. Since Yu contracted the land in 2012, he has invested over 10 million yuan (about $1.59 million) and planted over 30,000 cherry trees of more than 20 varieties.

“The varieties of the species make the scenery much more beautiful, while extending the flowering season,” said Yu, adding the flowering season of the cherry trees in the garden lasts from the beginning of January to March.

Tourism products related to cherry blossoms were rolled out this year, including a rental service for Han-style costumes along with recreational facilities, driving the development of rural tourism in Beishan village. “Despite some bad weather, our village received nearly 10,000 tourists every day during the Chinese Lunar New Year,” said Yu Zichi, Party secretary of the village.

Two tourists capture pictures inside the cherry garden. (Photo/Liu Qiyi)

A bird rests atop a cherry tree in the garden. (Photo/Liu Qiyi)

A tourist in a Han-style costume enjoys the cherry blossoms in the cherry garden. (Photo/Liu Qiyi)

Photo shows the cherry garden located in Beishan village, Songshan town, Luoyuan county of Fuzhou city. (Photo/Liu Qiyi)

