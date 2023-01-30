Home>>
How effective is China's Sinovac vaccine?
(CGTN) 14:58, January 30, 2023
Research shows that three doses of the Sinovac or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offer 98-percent protection against severe or fatal outcomes among adults aged 60 years or older, according to a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases in October, 2022.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
