How effective is China's Sinovac vaccine?

CGTN) 14:58, January 30, 2023

Research shows that three doses of the Sinovac or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offer 98-percent protection against severe or fatal outcomes among adults aged 60 years or older, according to a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases in October, 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)