Inhalable COVID-19 vaccines available at vaccine sites in Changsha
A medical worker prepares inhalable COVID-19 vaccine doses at a community health service center in Tianxin District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Inhalable COVID-19 vaccines are available at many vaccine sites in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province now as the epidemic continues to rage.
China has approved the inhalable vaccine for emergency use among populations aged 18 and above who had received two doses of traditional vaccines, but not within the previous six months.
A medical worker (L) instructs a resident to receive inhalable COVID-19 vaccine at a community health service center in Tianxin District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A resident (R) receives a dose of inhalable COVID-19 vaccine at a community health service center in Tianxin District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
