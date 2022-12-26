We Are China

Door-to-door services offered to help elderly get COVID-19 vaccinations in Wenchang, S China

Xinhua) 10:50, December 26, 2022

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior resident in Hufeng Village of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The door-to-door services have been offered to help the elderly get COVID-19 vaccinations in the city of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province.

Medical workers walk to provide COVID-19 vaccination for senior residents at a community in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior resident at a community in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

